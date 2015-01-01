|
Knight KE, Ellis C, Miller T, Neu J, Helfrich L. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38014684
Organizational context (e.g., criminal justice, community-based, and healthcare) and job type (e.g., police, social workers, and healthcare providers) may impact the extent of occupation-based secondary trauma (OBST). Survey data collected from a multiphase community-based participatory research project were analyzed from a variety of professionals, who were likely to "encounter the consequences of traumatic events as part of their professional responsibilities" (n = 391, women = 55%, White = 92%).
adverse childhood experiences; post-traumatic stress disorder; burnout; secondary traumatic stress; victim services; workplace trauma exposure