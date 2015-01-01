Abstract

BACKGROUND: A ban on neodymium magnets was lifted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission in 2016. Pediatric gastroenterologists and surgeons were increasingly tasked with removing these problematic objects. The purpose of this study was to assess the utility of single-incision laparoscopic surgery (SILS) in the management of ingested magnets.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: This is a single-center, retrospective assessment of surgical interventions for ingested magnets. International Classification of Disease, 10th revision codes were used to identify 349 patients ≤21 years of age evaluated for foreign body ingestion over a 4.5-year period. A medical record review helped isolate 29 (8.3%) magnet ingestions, 9 requiring surgical intervention. RedCap was used for analysis.



RESULTS: Of 9 surgical patients, 7 underwent SILS intervention by 1 surgeon. Another surgeon performed an open operation, whereas a third performed a multiport operation. Of the 7 SILS cases, 3 were completed without conversion to open. In one of these cases, bowel resection with primary anastomosis was performed. For SILS cases, average operating room time was 109 minutes (38-170 minutes), time to enteral feeds was 23 hours (0.28-79.2 hours), and hospital length of stay (LOS) was 3.8 days (1.96-6.68 days). Thirty-day readmission for SILS was 14.3%. No other complications were observed.



CONCLUSIONS: SILS has been safely utilized for magnet retrieval. It offers an ability to identify the affected intestinal segment and an opportunity to intervene extracorporeally through an uncapped port. In addition, knowing where matted bowel is located can direct a limited incision during conversion to laparotomy. This may confer benefits of decreased pain, shortened time to enteral feeds, and decreased hospital LOS.



Multiple magnet ingestion

