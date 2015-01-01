Abstract

A cross-sectional analytical study was conducted on 165 healthy young adults. With pes rectus and pes planus to correlate the medial longitudinal arch height with postural stability, sensory integration of balance and fall risk. Persons with pes cavus, congenital foot anomalies other than pes planus, leg length discrepancies, recent history of trauma, lower limb amputations, history of serious foot injury, ligamentous laxity, or an active inflammatory disorder were excluded. Outcome measurements included normalised truncated navicular height (NTNH), Chippaux Smirak index (CSI), athletic single leg stability (ASLS) index, fall risk (FR) index, postural stability (PS), clinical test of sensory integration of balance (CTSIB), and balance error scoring system (BESS). Spearman correlation and Mann Whitney U test were used for data analysis. CSI and NTNH were noted to have no significant correlation (p<0.05) with PS, FR, CTSIB, ASLS and BESS among healthy young adults. Males were observed to have poorer balance and fall risk as compared to females.

