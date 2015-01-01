Abstract

While Chinese dance is a popular dance genre among Chinese teenagers and adults, little is known regarding the prevalence of dance-related injuries or factors associated with such injuries among Chinese dance practitioners. The current cross-sectional study aimed to determine the prevalence of dance-related injuries and their associated risk factors among young Chinese dance practitioners in Hong Kong. Online surveys were distributed to dancers through local dance associations, while paper-based surveys were distributed to young Chinese dance performers during the 54th School Dance Festival in Hong Kong. Self-reported hours of dancing, injuries in the last 12 months, injury sites, and related factors were collected. The injury rate, 12-month prevalence of dance-related injuries were determined. Risk factors for common dance injuries were analyzed using separate multivariate regression models. A total of 175 children (aged 10-14 years) and 118 young (aged 15-24 years) Chinese dance practitioners provided their dance injury information. Young dancers had a significantly higher injury rate (6.5 injuries vs 4.6 injuries/1000 dance hours) and 12-month prevalence (52.5% vs 19.4%) than their child counterparts. The most commonly injured sites were the knee (children:7.4%; young:15.3%), lower back (children: 4.6%; young: 9.5%), and ankles (children: 5.1%; young: 16.9%). Age was a significant independent risk factor for dance-related injuries to the upper back, lower back, and pelvis/buttock (odds ratios ranging from 1.2 to 1.3/additional years). Additionally, height was a significant independent risk factor for lower limb injury (odds ratios ranging from 1.0-1.1/additional centimeter). Collectively, young Chinese dance practitioners are more vulnerable to dance-related injuries than are child dancers. Older age increases the risk of trunk injuries, whereas taller dancers are more likely to sustain lower-limb injuries. Future research should determine the mechanisms underlying dance-related injuries among these dancers.

