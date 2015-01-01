Abstract

Early maladaptive schemas (EMSs) may be closely related to nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). The present study aimed to discuss the relationship between EMS and a personal history of NSSI. This was a retrospective study. A total of 1339 Chinese college students between 16 and 29 years old were asked to complete a questionnaire survey regarding their personal history of NSSI and EMSs. 116 college students reported a history of NSSI (NSSI group), who differed significantly in terms of all EMS-related scores than non-NSSI group(n = 1223). Logistic regression analysis showed that the scores in the disconnection/rejection schema domain exhibited by subjects who were the only child in their family could help differentiate between college students with or without NSSI. The emotional deprivation schema was significantly associated with the lifetime frequency of NSSI behaviors; the vulnerability to harm or illness schema was significantly associated with the internal emotion regulation function and pain associated with NSSI; and the enmeshment/underdeveloped self schema was significantly associated with the addictive features of NSSI. The self-sacrifice schema was significantly associated with the external emotion regulation function of NSSI; the enmeshment/underdeveloped self schema was positively related with the sensation-seeking function of NSSI; and the abandonment/instability schema was negatively related the sensation-seeking function of NSSI. The disconnection/rejection schema domain was highly related with NSSI behaviors. EMS is significantly associated with the history, functions, addictive features, and severity of NSSI. Every EMS is worthy of further investigation and discussion with patients in the context of NSSI behaviors during clinical therapy.

