Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Hypothermia increases mortality in trauma populations and frequently occurs in military casualties due to the nature of combat environments. The association between hypothermia and the time of year when injured remains unclear. We sought to determine the association between seasonal changes in temperature and hypothermia among combat casualties.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This observational study was a secondary analysis of a previously described Department of Defense Trauma Registry dataset which included U.S. military and Coalition casualties who received prehospital care from January 2007 to March 2020 in Afghanistan and Iraq. We tested for associations between hypothermia (<36.2°C) and seasonal ambient temperatures by constructing multivariable logistic regression models. Summer was defined as June through August and winter as December through February. We assumed that the combat operations occurred in the area near the point of first contact with the deployed military treatment facilities. This study was determined to be exempt from Institutional Review Board oversight.



RESULTS: There were 5,821 that met inclusion for this study. Within the multivariable logistic regression model, we adjusted for injury severity score, mechanism of injury, and imputed transport time, finding that combat casualties were 2.28 (odds ratio, 95% confidence interval 1.93-2.69) times more likely to develop hypothermia in the winter versus summer. When using temperature as a continuous outcome, casualties had a lower emergency department temperature during the winter (parameter estimate -0.133°C, P < 0.001) after adjusting for confounders. In casualties experiencing hypothermia, mortality was higher (4% versus 1%, P < 0.001), and composite median injury severity score values were higher (10 versus 5, P < 0.001). Among hypothermic casualties, serious injuries were significantly more common (all P < 0.001) to the head (15% versus 7%), thorax (15% versus 7%), abdomen (9% versus 6%), extremities (35% versus 22%), and skin (4% versus 2%).



CONCLUSIONS: We found a seasonal variation in the occurrence of hypothermia in a large cohort of trauma casualties. Despite adjustment for multiple known confounders, our findings substantiate probable ambient temperature variations to trauma-induced hypothermia. Furthermore, our findings, when taken in the context of other studies on the efficacy of current hypothermia prevention and treatment strategies, support the need for better methods to mitigate hypothermia in future cold-weather operations.

