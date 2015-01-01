CONTACT US: Contact info
Hanson HR, Cheetham AL, Pomerantz WJ. Pediatr. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38017301
The leading cause of death in the United States (US) for children over one year of age is injury.1 These deaths often occur in healthy children, have an unquantifiable societal impact, and are mostly preventable. The Haddon matrix, introduced in 1970, provides a framework for preventing injuries that includes...
