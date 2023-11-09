SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

PLoS Med. 2023; 20(11): e1004320.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)

DOI

10.1371/journal.pmed.1004320

PMID

38016100

Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1371/journal.pmed.1002368.].

Notice of republication

This article was republished on November 9, 2023, to remove a Supporting Information file that was incorrectly included in the originally published article. Please download this article again to view the correct version.Reference
Language: en
