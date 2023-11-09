Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1371/journal.pmed.1002368.].



Notice of republication



This article was republished on November 9, 2023, to remove a Supporting Information file that was incorrectly included in the originally published article. Please download this article again to view the correct version.Reference

References



1. Thelin EP, Nelson DW, Vehviläinen J, Nyström H, Kivisaari R, Siironen J, et al. (2017) Evaluation of novel computerized tomography scoring systems in human traumatic brain injury: An observational, multicenter study. PLoS Med 14(8): e1002368. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1002368 pmid:28771476

