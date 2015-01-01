|
Wilson T, Wisborg T, Vindenes V, Jamt REG, Bogstrand ST. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2023; 31(1): e86.
(Copyright © 2023, Scandinavian Networking Group on Trauma and Emergency Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38012704
BACKGROUND: Patients admitted to hospital after an injury are often found to have used psychoactive substances prior to the injury. The aim of this study was to investigate the associations between psychoactive substances (alcohol, psychoactive medicinal drugs and illicit drugs) and previous hospital admissions, triage and length of stay in the arctic Norwegian county of Finnmark.
Language: en
Humans; Injury severity; Prospective Studies; Length of Stay; Duration; Hospitals; Psychoactive substances; Rural; *Illicit Drugs; *Triage; Ethanol/analysis; Intensive care; MAIS; Psychotropic Drugs/analysis; Repeat admittance; Resource