Albaaj H, Attergrim J, Strömmer L, Brattström O, Jacobsson M, Wihlke G, Västerbo L, Joneborg E, Gerdin Wärnberg M. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2023; 31(1): e87.
(Copyright © 2023, Scandinavian Networking Group on Trauma and Emergency Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38012791
BACKGROUND: Trauma is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Morbidity and mortality review of selected patient cases is used to improve the quality of trauma care by identifying opportunities for improvement (OFI). The aim of this study was to assess how patient and process factors are associated with OFI in trauma care.
Humans; Trauma; Logistic Models; Injury Severity Score; Retrospective Studies; Glasgow Coma Scale; Trauma care; *Emergency Medical Services; *Wounds and Injuries/therapy; Acute surgery; Opportunities for improvement; Registries