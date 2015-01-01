Abstract

Social phobia (SP) refers to excessive anxiety about social interactions. College students, with their exposure to academic, familial, and job-related pressures, are an ideal population for early screening and intervention of social phobia. Additionally, COVID-19 prevention measures including keeping social distance may further impact social phobia. This study aims to investigate the influencing factors of social phobia among Chinese college students and to tentatively explore the impact of COVID-19 prevention measures on social phobia. Respondents were recruited through Chinese Internet social platforms for an online survey. College students' social phobia scores in pre- and early-COVID-19 periods were measured using Peters' short form of the Social Interaction Anxiety Scale and Social Phobia Scale (SIAS-6/SPS-6). Demographic information, family information, social relations, self-evaluation, and subjective feelings regarding the impact of COVID-19 preventive measures on social phobia were collected. A multivariable logistic regression model was used to analyze the influencing factors. A total of 1859 valid questionnaires were collected, revealing that the social phobia scores increased from 12.3 ± 11.9 to 13.4 ± 11.9 between pre- and early-COVID-19 periods, with an increase of 1.0 ± 6.4 (p < 0.001). Low GPA rank, mobile phone dependence, distant family relationships, indulgent parents, childhood adversity, and childhood bullying were risk factors for social phobia among Chinese college students. Female gender, being a senior university student or postgraduate, satisfaction with physical appearance, self-reported good mental health and high level of interpersonal trust were protective factors for social phobia. Although most respondents believed that COVID-19 prevention measures (e.g., mask wearing and social distancing rules) reduced their social phobia, these measures were not significantly associated with social phobia levels in the multivariable analyses. In conclusion, Chinese college students' social phobia was widely influenced by diverse factors and warrants increased attention, with early intervention aimed at high-risk individuals being crucial for their mental health. Additional research is necessary to understand the impact of COVID-19 preventive measures on social phobia among college students.

