Remmerswaal KCP, ten Have M, de Graaf R, van Balkom AJLM, Penninx BWJH, Batelaan NM. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38015237
BACKGROUND: Risk factors of a chronic course of anxiety and depressive disorders were previously studied using a limited definition of recovery, i.e. remission of the index disorder. However, frequently, other mental disorders are present at follow-up. Thus, the course of anxiety and depressive disorders was represented too rosy and the identified determinants may not apply when using a broader, more realistic definition. Additionally, physical health risk factors have often been ignored.
Language: en
Depression; Risk factor; Depressive disorder; Anxiety disorder; Chronic course; Chronicity