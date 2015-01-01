Abstract

Using a mixed-methods triangulation approach we piloted the Composite Abuse Scale-Brazilian version (CAS-Brazil) at the House of the Brazilian Woman of Curitiba among 62 survivors of intimate partner violence and four professionals serving survivors to assess its feasibility for use. Quantitative data were tabulated using descriptive statistics while qualitative data were recorded, coded, and thematically analyzed. Four qualitative domains emerged: (a) conceptual understanding; (b) item definitions; (c) women's experiences; and (d) professionals' perspectives. Comprehension of the CAS-Brazil appeared high across participants from diverse backgrounds. Professionals viewed it as highly feasible for use in Brazilian cross-sectoral services to support survivor decision-making.

Language: en