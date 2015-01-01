SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Signorelli MC, Guimarães da Rocha RW, Xavier Hall CD, Prado SM, Evans DP. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/10778012231216719

38013218

Using a mixed-methods triangulation approach we piloted the Composite Abuse Scale-Brazilian version (CAS-Brazil) at the House of the Brazilian Woman of Curitiba among 62 survivors of intimate partner violence and four professionals serving survivors to assess its feasibility for use. Quantitative data were tabulated using descriptive statistics while qualitative data were recorded, coded, and thematically analyzed. Four qualitative domains emerged: (a) conceptual understanding; (b) item definitions; (c) women's experiences; and (d) professionals' perspectives. Comprehension of the CAS-Brazil appeared high across participants from diverse backgrounds. Professionals viewed it as highly feasible for use in Brazilian cross-sectoral services to support survivor decision-making.


Brazil; intimate partner violence; cross-cultural comparison; surveys and questionnaires; violence against women

