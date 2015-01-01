Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this article is to explore how modern UAV drone technology can enhance the effectiveness of water rescuers on Polish sea beaches. Within the article, a research hypothesis has been formulated, assuming that the use of UAV drones in water rescue significantly improves rescue operations by enabling faster assistance to a drowning person. In line with the stated objective and hypothesis, the article poses the following research question: What specific rescue actions do water rescuers operating over the Polish sea employ with the assistance of UAV drones?To answer this question, the article begins by presenting the global applications of UAVs, and subsequently, it analyzes the historical use of drones over the Baltic Sea by Polish water rescue services.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH: A critical analysis of the literature and an observational method using argumentation to support generalized theses were used to achieve the aim. This research was supplemented with an in-depth interview among dispatchers among construction companies in Poland.



FINDINGS: The results obtained in the study indicate a growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in rescue operations, as well as the effective provision of assistance to an increasing number of people worldwide through their use. Practical Implications: The practical implications of the research results outlined in the article serve as recommendations for future actions in the field of water safety management, the establishment of intervention teams, and response groups equipped with the necessary gear and qualified rescuers. This will enable the optimal utilization of the potential to reduce the response time to the victim. These actions are anticipated to yield concrete results and enhance overall effectiveness and safety levels.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE: The article presents the results of own desk research. The issue presented has not previously been addressed in discussions published internationally.

Language: en