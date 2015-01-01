|
Abstract
|
Smart fabrics provide considerable inspiration for the construction of wearable electronic devices due to their excellent skin affinity and breathability. However, the limited tolerance to high humidity environments and the flammable nature of fabrics impedes broader practical applications. In this paper, by an advanced and effective method, phytic acid doped (PA-) polyaniline (PANI) was polymerized in-situ on cotton fabric deposited by carbon black (CB), and then modified by non-fluorine hydrophobic particles, a flexible breathable fabric-based strain sensor (HPCF) with ultrahigh moisture resistance, flame retardancy and environmental resistance was successfully prepared. The obtained sensor shows high sensitivity (16.14 kPa−1) in the detection range of 0-2 kPa, fast response/recovery time (82/40 ms) and high cycle stability (>10,000 cycles).
Conductive fabric; Flame resistance; Human motion detection; Multifunctional sensing; Superhydrophobic; Water rescue