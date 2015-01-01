Abstract

This article proposes a holistic conceptual framework focusing on young sex offenders. This framework was developed in a study that focused on the narratives of 96 young male sex offenders in the emerging adulthood development phase (17 to 25 years) who were interviewed in three South African youth correctional centres. Semi-structured interviews were conducted to obtain in-depth information regarding the factors that contributed to their offending behaviour. The conceptual framework contains a combination of criminology theories providing possible explanations for high-risk behaviour in young offenders, psychology theories focusing on cognitive and moral development, as well as integrated theories focusing on youth sex offending. Narratives from the young sex offenders will be included to illustrate the empirical application of the conceptual framework. Although many international theories and models explaining youth sex offending already exist, this article aims to address a need for a South African framework which is indicative of South Africa's unique context.

