Abstract

There is a close relationship between peer victimization and internalizing problems in children and adolescents. According to the interpersonal risk model, negative interpersonal experiences, such as peer victimization, are important stressors, and they leave children with their basic need for belonging unsatisfied and so lead to a series of problem behaviors. The symptom-driven model emphasizes that internalizing problems leaves individuals vulnerable to attack, so internalizing problems are risk factors for predicting peer victimization. The interaction model shows that childhood and adolescence are in high-incidence periods for peer victimization and internalizing problems, and internalizing problems may lead to negative peer reaction (such as peer victimization and peer rejection), which in turn induces more internalizing problems, and vice versa.



Many studies have explored the longitudinal relationship between peer victimization and internalizing problems, but the results have been mixed. This meta-analysis was conducted to explore the strength and moderators of the longitudinal relationship between these two variables. Through literature retrieval, 99 independent effect sizes were selected, covering a total of 70, 598 participants, which met the inclusion criteria for meta-analysis. After coding the data, we analyzed the main effect and moderating effect using Comprehensive Meta-analysis Version 2.0. Heterogeneity testing indicated that the random effects model was suitable for the meta-analysis. Based on the funnel plot and Egger's test of regression to the intercept, no significant publication bias was found in the included studies.



The main effect test indicated significant prospective pathways from peer victimization to internalizing problems (β = 0.097, 95% CI = [0.083, 0.110]) and from internalizing problems to peer victimization (β = 0.119, 95% CI = [0.104, 0.135]), which suggests that peer victimization and internalizing problems are related in a reciprocal manner. Moderation analysis revealed that the predictive effect of peer victimization on internalizing problems was moderated by age and also by the type of peer victimization. The predictive effect of internalizing problems on peer victimization was moderated by measurement interval, type of peer victimization, method of assessment, and type of internalizing problems. However, whether the participants lived in Chinese or Western cultures did not moderate the relationships observed.



The results supported the interaction model, which suggested that peer victimization and internalizing problems are mutually influencing factors. Future research and intervention program design should look for protective factors outside the individual system to help children and adolescents break the vicious circle between these two variables. Moreover, particular attention should be given to the effects of age, type of peer victimization, assessment method, measurement interval, and type of internalizing problems on the relationship between peer victimization and internalizing problems.

