Abstract

Alcohol has been linked to both positive (e.g., sociability) and negative (e.g., aggression) social outcomes, and researchers have proposed that alcohol-induced changes in emotion recognition may partially explain these effects. Here, we systematically review alcohol administration studies to clarify the acute effects of alcohol on emotion recognition. We also investigate various moderator variables (i.e., sex, study quality, study design, alcohol dosage, emotion recognition task and outcome measure). PsycINFO, PubMed and Google Scholar were searched following a pre-registered PROSPERO protocol (CRD42021225392) and PRISMA methodology. Analyses focused on differences in emotion recognition between participants consuming alcoholic and/or non-alcoholic (i.e., placebo or no-alcohol control) beverages. Nineteen unique samples (N = 1271 participants) were derived from 17 articles (two articles included two studies, each conducted on a unique sample). Data were extracted for sample characteristics, alcohol administration methods and emotion recognition tasks and outcomes. All studies compared an alcoholic beverage to a placebo beverage and used tasks that asked participants to identify emotions from images or videos of facial expressions. Otherwise, methodologies varied substantially across studies, including the alcohol dosage(s) tested, the specific emotion recognition task(s) used and the outcome variable(s) assessed. No consistent effects of alcohol on emotion recognition emerged for any emotion. None of the moderator variables affected the findings, except for some indication that alcohol may affect males' emotion recognition abilities more so than females. Alcohol does not appear to consistently affect positive or negative emotion recognition of facial expressions, at least with the tasks currently used in the field.

