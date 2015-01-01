|
Citation
Bahram Nejad A, Behzadi A, Ostad Ahmadi Z, Barouni M. Addict. Health 2023; 15(3): 185-191.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Kerman University of Medical Sciences and Health)
DOI
PMID
38026727
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a significant and growing concern in health systems worldwide. It is considered a crucial part of the comprehensive mental health action plan in every country. Kerman, one of the largest provinces of Iran with a relatively high population, has witnessed an increasing trend in this phenomenon, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Iran; Suicidal behaviors; Burden of disease; DALY