Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a significant and growing concern in health systems worldwide. It is considered a crucial part of the comprehensive mental health action plan in every country. Kerman, one of the largest provinces of Iran with a relatively high population, has witnessed an increasing trend in this phenomenon, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study conducted in urban and rural areas of Kerman. Suicide data for 2018-2021 were acquired from the Psychosocial Health and Addiction Prevention Group of the Deputy for Health at Kerman University of Medical Sciences. The burden resulting from suicide during these years was measured using the disability-adjusted life years (DALY) index.



FINDINGS: During these four years, 23701 suicide attempts were recorded in Kerman, with 59% and 41% of the suicide attempts made by men and women, respectively, and 668 (2.82%) attempts leading to death. The highest rate (68%) was observed in the 15-29 age range and the lowest rate (1.1%) was seen in people older than 60. Poisoning (89.3% of the attempts) was the most common suicide method. The suicide burden in Kerman in 2021 was 4417 according to the DALY index, which is 162.6 per 100000 people; men and women endure 38% and 62% of this burden, respectively. The highest DALY rates were seen in the 15-29 and 30-44 age groups.



CONCLUSION: The burden resulting from suicide highlights the necessity of taking immediate measures to prevent this behavior, especially among vulnerable groups.

Language: en