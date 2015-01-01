Abstract

BACKGROUND: The high under-five mortality rate (U5MR) in Africa is a significant public health concern. Previous studies have found that satellite retrieved light at night (LAN) data with long-term and global coverage can be used as a proxy for socio-economic development and urbanization. Currently, few studies on the effects of LAN on child mortality have been conducted in Africa, a region with varying levels of urbanization between countries.



OBJECTIVE: To quantify the correlation between risk of child mortality and LAN as an indicator of urbanization and economic development in Africa.



METHODS: Using data from the Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) database conducted in 15 African countries out of 46 countries from 2005 to 2013, this study estimated LAN levels for children based on their year of birth and residential addresses. This study used Cox proportional hazards models to assess the association between LAN and the risk of child mortality in Africa.



RESULTS: The mean U5MR was 95 per 1,000 livebirths among the 15 African countries during 2005-2013. After adjusting for covariates, each 10-unit increment in LAN was associated with a 5.3% reduction in the risk of U5MR. The effect estimates were more pronounced in areas with lower LAN.



CONCLUSION: In Africa, the risk of U5MR decreased with increasing LAN, especially in areas with lower LAN. The results suggest that the development of urbanization and socio-economic conditions may be beneficial to child health, especially in regions with low LAN. The use of LAN as a proxy may offer an intriguing approach for identifying areas requiring targeted development in urbanization and socio-economic conditions.

