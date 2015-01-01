|
Citation
|
Li X, Bachwenkizi J, Chen R, Kan H, Meng X. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e2366.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38031047
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The high under-five mortality rate (U5MR) in Africa is a significant public health concern. Previous studies have found that satellite retrieved light at night (LAN) data with long-term and global coverage can be used as a proxy for socio-economic development and urbanization. Currently, few studies on the effects of LAN on child mortality have been conducted in Africa, a region with varying levels of urbanization between countries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Urbanization; Africa; Light at night; Under-five child mortality