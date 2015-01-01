Abstract

BACKGROUND: Institutional childhood abuse can have a long-term impact on the survivors' mental health, however, treatment for this group is limited and not always accessible. An internet-based intervention was developed, with the aim to reduce psychological sequelae relating to institutional abuse.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine the efficacy of an online imagery rescripting intervention for survivors of institutional abuse, through assessing symptoms of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and CPTSD. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Seventy-two adult survivors of institutional childhood abuse in the former German Democratic Republic were randomized either to the intervention (n = 38) or to the waitlist condition (n = 34). The intervention consisted of 10 modules, based on written imagery rescripting, and involved asynchronous therapist contact.



METHODS: Primary outcomes included symptoms of depression (PHQ-9), anxiety (GAD-7), PTSD (ITQ), and CPTSD (ITQ DSO). The intervention condition was assessed at baseline, post-intervention, 3-, and 6-month follow-up.



RESULTS: Intention-to-treat analyses revealed a significant symptom reduction from baseline to post-assessment with medium to large effects for all main outcomes (d = 0.45 to d = 0.76), in favor of the intervention condition. Significant interactions between condition (intervention vs. wailist) and time (baseline vs. post-assesment) were revealed for all main outcomes (p < .001 to p = .024). The effects were maintained at follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: The results suggest online writing-based imagery rescripting as a promising treatment option for adults formerly institutionalized in residential care. Future research is needed to explore its effectiveness for other groups of patients suffering from abuse and neglect.

