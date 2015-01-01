Abstract

WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT THIS TOPIC? Dichloromethane (DCM) is a colorless and transparent organic solvent that commonly causes poisoning during occupational contact.



WHAT IS ADDED BY THIS REPORT? Unknown to teachers and students, they were utilizing an acrylic paint cleaner that contained DCM. At the time of the poisoning incident, the art room was occupied beyond its capacity with inadequate local ventilation. The primary cause of the incident was determined to be the students' inhalation of DCM during the cleaning process.



WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE? The unclear composition of environmental cleaning products available for purchase online presents a major obstacle for consumers trying to assess their toxicity. It is imperative that robust regulatory measures and proactive public education campaigns are implemented to mitigate instances of poisoning.

