Abstract

PURPOSE Marijuana use has been increasing in the adolescent population. Our objective was to examine the prevalence of marijuana use among a sample of adolescents and young adults, determine an association with risk-taking behaviors, identify reported medical symptoms, and delineate common beliefs about marijuana use.



METHODS A questionnaire was administered to a sample of patients aged between 12 and 23 years old presenting to the emergency department of Penn State Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Data were stratified by marijuana users and non-users, and further stratified by traditional (vape, pipe, edibles) and non-traditional (oils/concentrates, topical creams) use.



RESULTS The analysis was based on 200 questionnaires. Thirty-nine percent (n=78) reported marijuana use. Marijuana users were more likely to report previous sexual intercourse (79.5% vs. 32.8%; p=<0.0001), as well as the use of alcohol (50.0% vs. 10.7%; p=<0.0001), cigarettes (41% vs. 8.2%; p=<0.0001), prescription pain medications (20.5% vs. 4.1%; p=0.002), and cocaine (14.1% vs. 0.8%; p=0.0017). Users more likely reported texting while driving (41.0% vs. 13.1%; p=0.005) and experienced physical or electronic victimization due to bullying (43.6% vs. 19.7%; p=0.002). Users were more likely to report gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), attention deficit disorder (ADD), anxiety, and depression. The most common symptoms associated with marijuana use were anxiety (65.4%), headache (61.6%), nausea/vomiting (53.8%), cough (51.3%), and abdominal pain (47.4%). Sixty-nine percent of respondents believed marijuana was "safer than other drugs".



CONCLUSION Based on our sample, we identified risk-taking behaviors, medical symptoms, and beliefs associated with marijuana use. Healthcare professionals may use these data to provide screening and anticipatory guidance to adolescents who use marijuana and consider marijuana use in their differential diagnosis.

