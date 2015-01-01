Abstract

A 59-year-old male was found unconscious in a car filled with smoke. On arrival, he was in a semi-comatose state with hemorrhagic shock due to deep lacerations on his wrist. His carboxyhemoglobin level was 16.6%. Electrocardiography showed ST segment elevation at the precordial leads with troponin T positivity. Magnetic resonance imaging showed spotty ischemic lesions in his brain. He was treated with 100% oxygen by mechanical ventilation; however, he also developed acute respiratory distress syndrome due to an inhalation injury. His condition was complicated by bloody stools, which were judged to have been caused by ischemic colitis based on computed tomography and were managed by observation. After regaining consciousness and the improvement of the heart, lung, and bowel conditions, the patient was transported to a psychiatric hospital due to concerns regarding self-harm. Due to the small number of reported cases, the accumulation of similar cases of ischemic colitis after carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is needed to clarify the characteristics of ischemic colitis after carbon monoxide poisoning.

Language: en