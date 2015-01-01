Abstract

Nitrobenzene poisoning is an uncommon but serious form of intoxication. Nitrobenzene is used in dyes, paints, lubricating oils, and crop-flowering stimulants. Ingestion produces acute methemoglobinemia and cyanosis, which fails to produce improvement in high-flow oxygen therapy. We present here a case of a 25-year-old male presenting with diffuse headache, fatigue, and cyanosis after attempting suicide by consumption of 15 mL of 20% nitrobenzene. Oxygen saturation (SpO(2)) was 85% on room air and was not improving on oxygen therapy. Serum methemoglobin level was 22% of hemoglobin. The patient was treated with IV methylene blue and oral ascorbic acid along with supportive management. He attained recovery by day three and was subsequently discharged. Acute methemoglobinemia following nitrobenzene poisoning is of grave concern and demands timely identification and diligent management with methylene blue and ascorbic acid alongside supportive measures.

