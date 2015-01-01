SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

S Y, Seshadri H, Tb U, N S, S N. Cureus 2023; 15(10): e47766.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.47766

PMID

38022266

PMCID

PMC10676453

Abstract

Nitrobenzene poisoning is an uncommon but serious form of intoxication. Nitrobenzene is used in dyes, paints, lubricating oils, and crop-flowering stimulants. Ingestion produces acute methemoglobinemia and cyanosis, which fails to produce improvement in high-flow oxygen therapy. We present here a case of a 25-year-old male presenting with diffuse headache, fatigue, and cyanosis after attempting suicide by consumption of 15 mL of 20% nitrobenzene. Oxygen saturation (SpO(2)) was 85% on room air and was not improving on oxygen therapy. Serum methemoglobin level was 22% of hemoglobin. The patient was treated with IV methylene blue and oral ascorbic acid along with supportive management. He attained recovery by day three and was subsequently discharged. Acute methemoglobinemia following nitrobenzene poisoning is of grave concern and demands timely identification and diligent management with methylene blue and ascorbic acid alongside supportive measures.


Language: en

Keywords

toxicology; agrochemicals; methemoglobin; methylene blue treatment; nitrobenzene; nitrobenzene poisoning; peripheral cyanosis; saturation gap; self poisoning; toxicology and poisoning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print