Abstract

Introduction The COVID-19 pandemic and its associated preventative measures such as national lockdown dramatically changed the daily activities of children. This paper aims to compare the epidemiology of paediatric orthopaedic trauma presentation, management and outcomes during the school closure period with the matched pre-pandemic period in 2019.



METHODS This was a retrospective cohort study of data collected from the West Yorkshire Trauma Network, comprising a major trauma centre, Leeds General Infirmary, and five peripheral trauma units. All patients aged 0-18 years who required trauma unit management during the school closure period (18 March 2020-25 May 2020) were included. Cases for the matched period in 2019 were analysed for baseline comparison. Patient demographics, mechanism and anatomical location of injury, management and follow-up were assessed.



RESULTS In the 2020 and 2019 cohorts, 286 and 575 injuries were observed, respectively. In the 2020 cohort, we observed a 50.3% (n=289) fall in paediatric trauma presentation and a significant proportional reduction in referrals from the emergency department (22% (n=63) versus 53% (n=305); p<0.001). There was also a significant reduction in the average age at presentation by more than one year (p<0.001). Sports-related injuries decreased significantly (n=16 (5.6%) versus n=127 (22.1%); p<0.001). While the proportion of ride-on injuries increased significantly, overall numbers remained similar (n=63 (22%) versus n=61 (10.6%); p<0.0001). Non-accidental injury (NAI) concerns rose significantly (n=9 (3.1%) versus n=4 (0.7%); p=0.01), but the absolute number of confirmed NAI cases stayed the same (n=2). There was a proportional increase in upper limb injuries (64.3% (n=184) versus 58.4% (n=336); p>0.05) and a proportional reduction in lower limb injuries (32.1% (n=92) versus 35.5% (n=204); p>0.05). However, the rate of tibial shaft injuries rose significantly (10.1% (n=29) versus 5.2% (n=30); p=0.02). The use of conservative management increased with a significant delay in average time to surgery from the date of injury (8.5 days versus 3.1 days; p=0.01). Patients who were only followed up with a telephone consultation rose significantly (23% (n= 66) versus 6% (n=35); p<0.001). Re-presentation rate increased significantly (1.4% (n=4) versus 0.2% (n=12); p=0.04).



CONCLUSION Our study showed a reduction in paediatric trauma presentations during the pandemic and a significant reduction in the average age at presentation. This change has been accompanied by a shift in the mechanism and anatomical location of injury, management and subsequent follow-up.

