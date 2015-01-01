SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lee SM, Lee HS. Dement. Neurocogn. Disord. 2023; 22(4): 139-147.

(Copyright © 2023, Korean Dementia Association)

10.12779/dnd.2023.22.4.139

38025408

PMC10654486

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Dual walking task such as crossing over an obstacle may serve as an excellent tool for predicting early cognitive decline. Thus, this study aimed to investigate correlation between walking while crossing over an obstacle and executive functions under different gait phases to validate the use of walking with an obstacle for predicting early cognitive decline.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted on 48 elderly individuals from 2 day-care centers and 3 welfare-centers in Seoul and Gyeonggi, Korea. Executive function tests (Trail Making Test, Stroop test) and dual walking tests (gait speed, cadence, stance time, gait cycle time) were performed and compared using partial correlation analysis.

RESULTS: There were significant correlations between executive function and most of the gait variables (stance time, cadence, and gait cycle time) (p<0.05) when crossing over an obstacle while walking. Especially, stance time exhibited significant correlations with most executive functions (p<0.05).

CONCLUSIONS: When evaluating executive function during walking with an obstacle, post-obstacle-crossing phase and stance time need to be observed.


Language: en

Walking; Elderly; Cognitive Dysfunction; Executive Function

