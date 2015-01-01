|
Lee SM, Lee HS. Dement. Neurocogn. Disord. 2023; 22(4): 139-147.
Copyright © 2023, Korean Dementia Association
38025408
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Dual walking task such as crossing over an obstacle may serve as an excellent tool for predicting early cognitive decline. Thus, this study aimed to investigate correlation between walking while crossing over an obstacle and executive functions under different gait phases to validate the use of walking with an obstacle for predicting early cognitive decline.
Walking; Elderly; Cognitive Dysfunction; Executive Function