Abstract

Childhood maltreatment is associated with wide-ranging psychopathology at all stages of life. In the current study, we investigated whether posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) severity mediated the association between childhood maltreatment and internalizing and externalizing disorders among 262 South African trauma-exposed adolescents (aged 12-18 years). Childhood maltreatment and PTSD symptom severity were assessed using the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire and the Child PTSD Checklist, respectively. Psychiatric disorders were assessed utilizing the Kiddie-Schedule for Affective Disorders and Schizophrenia-Present and Lifetime version and were grouped into internalizing or externalizing disorders. Hierarchal logistic regression was used to assess the association of childhood maltreatment subtype with internalizing and externalizing disorders, controlling for age and gender, with PTSD symptom severity added to the final model. We found that sexual abuse was significantly associated with internalizing disorders, although this effect was no longer significant when PTSD was added to the model demonstrating that PTSD mediated the association between sexual abuse and internalizing disorders. Physical abuse, but not PTSD, was associated with externalizing disorders. Physical abuse, emotional neglect, and PTSD were associated with comorbid internalizing and externalizing disorders. These findings have implications for intervention and prevention strategies targeted at trauma-exposed adolescents with a history of childhood maltreatment.

