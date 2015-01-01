Abstract

AIM: Individuals experiencing early phase psychosis (EPP) are at increased risk for legal involvement. In prior studies, between 14% and 75% of individuals with EPP reported a history of criminal offending behaviour, criminal charges, or criminal convictions. To better understand the frequency of criminal conviction in a specialty treatment clinic serving EPP clients, the research team supplemented self-reported data from the clinic intake with information from publicly available databases.



METHODS: In this sample of 309 adults, approximately one quarter of patients (n = 76) self-reported a history of arrest, incarceration, probation, or parole within 6 months of enrolment in a treatment clinic. The research team expanded upon this and collected data from a public database of court proceedings in Indiana for all clinic participants before and after enrolment.



RESULTS: Thirty-nine percent (n = 122) had three or more traffic tickets or a conviction for an ordinance violation, misdemeanour, or felony in the state of Indiana as an adult. This is over two times the national average. Drug and alcohol related convictions were the most common single conviction type, and 29% (n = 89) of subjects experienced at least one incarceration.



CONCLUSIONS: These data highlight the need for specialty clinics to partner with professionals with expertise in the prevention and management of criminal behaviour. Future studies should examine risk factors for individuals experiencing EPP and criminal conviction.

