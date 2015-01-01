|
Citation
|
Webster KD, Gunter TD, Vohs JL, Breier A. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38030574
|
Abstract
|
AIM: Individuals experiencing early phase psychosis (EPP) are at increased risk for legal involvement. In prior studies, between 14% and 75% of individuals with EPP reported a history of criminal offending behaviour, criminal charges, or criminal convictions. To better understand the frequency of criminal conviction in a specialty treatment clinic serving EPP clients, the research team supplemented self-reported data from the clinic intake with information from publicly available databases.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
coordinated specialty care; criminal conviction; criminal law; early phase psychosis; first episode psychosis; legal involvement