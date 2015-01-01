Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Research suggests that individuals from minority backgrounds, including immigrants and ethnic minorities, may be at a higher risk for non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). The aim of the present research is to examine the relationship between non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and identity conflict and acculturation stress, depression, and risk behaviors among female Arab minority students.



METHODS: The sample analyzed consisted of 1,529 female Arab students (85.8% B.A. students, 14% M.A. students) aged 21-54 (M = 23, SD = 4.17). The participants completed self-reported questionnaires assessing NSSI engagement, identity conflict and acculturation stress, depression, and risky substance use behavior.



RESULTS: As expected, we found a significant positive association between NSSI and identity crisis. In addition, an identity conflict and acculturation stress impact the effect of depression and risky substance use behaviors in engaging in self-injury. Namely, participants were more likely to engage in NSSI when they also experienced identity conflict and acculturation stress and exhibited depressive symptoms and tended to display risky substance use behavior.



CONCLUSION: These findings provide evidence that the relationship between depression, risky substance use behavior, and NSSI may be stronger among individuals who experience higher levels of identity conflict and acculturation stress. Implications for intervention and future research are briefly presented.

