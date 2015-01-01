|
Meisler S, Sleman S, Orgler M, Tossman I, Hamdan S. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1247175.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
38025473
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Research suggests that individuals from minority backgrounds, including immigrants and ethnic minorities, may be at a higher risk for non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). The aim of the present research is to examine the relationship between non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and identity conflict and acculturation stress, depression, and risk behaviors among female Arab minority students.
depression; non-suicidal self-injury; acculturation stress; identity conflict; risky substance use behaviors