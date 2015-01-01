SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Belanger K, Gennis H, Ottenbreit N, Racine N. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1229109.

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)

10.3389/fpsyg.2023.1229109

38023060

PMC10655231

Disruptive behavior difficulties, such as aggression, non-compliance, and emotional outbursts, are common among children exposed to maltreatment. Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT) is an effective parenting intervention for addressing child behavior difficulties, however, treatment retention and engagement among parents remain a concern in the clinical setting. This paper describes how the delivery of an intervention that teaches attachment theory concepts (Circle of Security-Parenting, COS-P) prior to PCIT can increase engagement and retention among parents of maltreated children and inform new coaching practices. A detailed description of how to extend and integrate COS-P concepts with PCIT for maltreated families using specific strategies is provided. Recommendations, limitations, and next steps for research are presented.


child maltreatment; parenting; behavior difficulties; circle of security parenting; parent child interaction therapy

