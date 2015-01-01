|
Jasperson RA, Sullivan E, Goldstein EV. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1268300.
INTRODUCTION: Zero Suicide is a strategic framework designed to transform a healthcare system's suicide prevention activities. In 2020, University of Utah Health launched a Zero Suicide program and Counseling on Access to Lethal Means (CALM) training for its employees. In 2022, the healthcare system surveyed its workforce's attitudes toward suicide prevention and CALM. We sought to evaluate employees' attitudes and behaviors toward suicide prevention and CALM training following the launch of the Zero Suicide program.
