Abstract

Corruption is a multifaceted phenomenon that involves dishonesty and criminal behavior perpetrated by individuals or organizations holding positions of authority. It encompasses the pursuit of unauthorized advantages and the exploitation of power for personal gain. This comprehensive definition, as outlined by UNODC's Action against Corruption and Economic Crime reflects a complex social, political, and economic issue with far-reaching implications for all nations (1, 2).



Corrupt practices have a significant impact in developing jurisdictions, such as Ecuador, as they undermine the integrity of institutions, hinder development, and harm society. In Ecuador, corruption can manifest itself in various forms, including bribery, embezzlement, and nepotism. The consequences of corruption are difficult to calculate and result in the erosion of public confidence in government and institutions. Corrupt practices distort the allocation of resources, diverting funds intended for essential public services such as healthcare, provision of medicines, education, and infrastructure (3). This disproportionately affects vulnerable populations, perpetuating inequality and hindering socioeconomic progress (4). Corrupt practices can severely compromise the justice system, preventing impartial trials and diminishing the rule of law. This environment can promote a culture where powerful figures avoid accountability. In the realm of healthcare corruption, several forms prevail. These encompass absenteeism, characterized by the persistent absence of healthcare professionals; informal payments, which are unrecorded contributions made by patients or their families in cash or kind; fraud, committed by various stakeholders such as providers, government inspectors, regulators, or payers; and finally, the misallocation of resources and pilferage of supplies (5).



This landscape becomes particularly complex in countries like Ecuador. The nation's healthcare system operates within a multifaceted and segmented structure, comprising multiple entities serving diverse population sectors. The Ministry of Public Health (Ministerio de Salud Pública), or MSP, is responsible for the healthcare of a vast number of citizens. Furthermore, specialized social security institutes like the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS) and those dedicated to police and army personnel (ISFFA and ISSPOL) also play crucial roles in healthcare delivery. Alongside these government-driven efforts, a significant portion of healthcare financing stems from out-of-pocket payments, mirroring trends seen in other Latin American nations...

Language: en