Citation
Tapia JL, Duñabeitia JA. Heliyon 2023; 9(11): e21355.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38027813
PMCID
Abstract
Driving is a crucial aspect of personal independence, and accurate assessment of driving skills is vital for ensuring road safety. This study aimed to identify reliable cognitive predictors of safe driving through a driving simulator experiment. We assessed the driving performance of 66 university students in two distinct simulated driving conditions and evaluated their cognitive skills in decision-making, attention, memory, reasoning, perception, and coordination. Multiple regression analyses were conducted to determine the most reliable cognitive predictor of driving outcome.
Language: en
Keywords
Driving simulator; Driving performance; Cognitive abilities; Driving assessment; Safe driving