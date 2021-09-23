Abstract

Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a substantial public health issue that is challenging to measure epidemiologically due to the "pact of silence" among those involved. Validated tools could contribute to early recognition or risk detection for CSA. We aimed to systematically assess self-report tools' measurement properties and methodological quality that detect risk or exposure to CSA for children under twelve. The search strategy, selection criteria, data extraction, data analysis, and synthesis followed the COSMIN methodology for systematic reviews (2018). PROSPERO 2021 registration CRD42021278465. MEDLINE, COCHRANE, EMBASE, CINAHL, SCOPUS, and ERIC were searched until August 2021, with an updated search on September 23, 2021, and unlimited by language. The inclusion criteria were: to assess risk or exposure to CSA under twelve years old by objective items and self-report tools; sexual violence risk or exposure in the domestic context; the application context should include health facilities (such as hospital emergency rooms, outpatient clinics, pediatric wards, psychology centers, social services), education (such as schools) and community; no language or date restriction. The exclusion criteria were: non-self-report tools studies, comprehensive articles, comments, editorials, expert opinions, and studies of projective techniques. The COSMIN risk of bias checklist was used to evaluate the methodological quality of the included studies. Feasibility aspects were assessed. This study had no funding source; 29 studies describing eight tools met eligibility criteria. No single instrument reported all nine measurement properties outlined by the COSMIN methodology. The strength of the evidence was moderate to high for six out of eight instruments. ICAST-C and JVQ were the tools that obtained the highest number of rated measurement properties and strength of evidence.

Language: en