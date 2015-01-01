Abstract

An essential step in devising measures to improve road safety is road accident prediction. In particular, it is important to identify the risk factors that increase the likelihood of severe injuries in the event of an accident. There are two distinct ways of analyzing data in order to produce predictions: machine learning and statistical methods. This study explores the severity of road traffic injuries sustained by pedestrians through the use of machine-learning methodology. In general, the goal of the statistician is to model and understand the connections between variables, whereas machine learning focuses on more intricate and expansive datasets, with the aim of creating algorithms that can recognize patterns and make predictions without being explicitly programmed. The ability to handle very large datasets constitutes a distinct advantage of machine learning over statistical techniques. In addition, machine-learning models can be adapted to a wide range of data sources and problem domains, and can be utilized for numerous tasks, from image identification to natural language processing. Machine-learning models may be taught to recognize patterns and make predictions automatically, minimizing the need for manual involvement and enabling rapid data processing of enormous quantities of data. The use of new data to retrain or fine-tune a machine-learning model allows the model to adapt to changing conditions and enhances its accuracy over time. Finally, while non-linear interactions between variables can be difficult to predict using conventional statistical techniques, they can be recognized by machine-learning models. The study begins by compiling an inventory of features linked to both the accident and the environment, focusing on those that exert the greatest influence on the severity of pedestrian injuries. The "optimal" algorithm is then chosen based on its superior levels of accuracy, precision, recall, and F1 score. The developed model should not be regarded as fixed; it should be updated and retrained on a regular basis using new traffic accident data that mirror the evolving interplay between the road environment, driver characteristics, and pedestrian conduct. Having been constructed using Israeli data, the current model is predictive of injury outcomes within Israel. For broader applicability, the model should undergo retraining and reassessment using traffic accident data from the pertinent country or region.

Language: en