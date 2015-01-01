Abstract

With the development of safety science, the concept of safety capacity (SC) has been proposed. SC has been applied in many fields. Concurrently, there has been an active and robust development of research pertaining to it. However, SC research mainly focuses on practical engineering problems, and SC research is only regarded as the establishment of a quantitative model for system safety. Hence, the theoretical study of SC is ignored. Indeed, the integrated theoretical system and connotation of SC are lacking. In this study, an attempt is made to enrich the theoretical connotation of SC. The following aspects of theoretical exploration are included: (a) The theoretical connotation of SC is redefined so that the lack of theory with respect to SC can be made up. Moreover, research directions of SC are indicated as dimension mining (DM) and dimensionality reduction (DR). (b) The application value of safety similarity theory in the DM of SC is expounded according to the principle of analogism. Core principles of DM are proposed and explained. (c) Common methods of DR are summarized, and the one-sided cognition of DR for the current SC research is corrected. A case study of an explosion accident caused by a boiler water shortage is employed for further discussion. For the investigation of the explosion accident using fault tree analysis (FTA), DR of SC is utilized to provide a more comprehensive explanation. Therefore, the proposed SC is proven to be practical for the analysis of system safety. The results obtained from this study have important implications for research and practice of SC.

Language: en