Citation
Lis K, Honari S, Fua P, Salzmann M. IEEE Trans. Pattern Anal. Mach. Intell. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38019625
Abstract
Vehicles can encounter a myriad of obstacles on the road, and it is impossible to record them all beforehand to train a detector. Instead, we select image patches and inpaint them with the surrounding road texture, which tends to remove obstacles from those patches. We then use a network trained to recognize discrepancies between the original patch and the inpainted one, which signals an erased obstacle.
