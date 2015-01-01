SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lis K, Honari S, Fua P, Salzmann M. IEEE Trans. Pattern Anal. Mach. Intell. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Publisher IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))

DOI

10.1109/TPAMI.2023.3335152

PMID

38019625

Abstract

Vehicles can encounter a myriad of obstacles on the road, and it is impossible to record them all beforehand to train a detector. Instead, we select image patches and inpaint them with the surrounding road texture, which tends to remove obstacles from those patches. We then use a network trained to recognize discrepancies between the original patch and the inpainted one, which signals an erased obstacle.


Language: en
