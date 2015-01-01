Abstract

AIMS: This study aimed to (1) examine the feasibility of an online interactive exercise class for community-dwelling older adults and (2) preliminarily examine changes in physical activity and self-efficacy.



METHODS: Participants were 25 community-dwelling older adults aged 65 years or older, but due to 5 dropouts, the final number of participants for analysis was 20 (mean age 76.9 ± 5.7 years). The intervention program was conducted for 40 minutes each session, twice a week for four consecutive weeks, using the LINE group call (LINE Corporation, Japan). An online questionnaire was used to assess participant characteristics, modified Fall Efficacy Scale score, modified Gait Efficacy Scale (m-GES) score, self-rated health, and daily steps, which were compared pre- and post-intervention using the Wilcoxon signed-rank sum and chi-square tests.



RESULTS: The Wilcoxon signed-rank sum test showed significant improvement in the m-GES score and daily steps. The chi-square test showed that self-rated health was significantly greater in the maintenance/increase group.



CONCLUSIONS: Online interactive exercise classes are feasible for community-dwelling older individuals. These results also suggest the possibility of using telehealth to improve physical activity and self-efficacy.

