|
Citation
|
Dasgupta M, Meena KSM, Krishnamurthy L, Bhola P, Bordoloi S, Yadav C, Chaturvedi SK. J. Educ. Health Promot. 2023; 12: e327.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38023080
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Information Education Communication (IEC) materials play a vital role in behavior change by raising awareness about health issues. In India, suicide is the leading cause of death in the age group of 15-39 years, exemplifying the pressing need for raising awareness about suicide prevention. This study aimed to develop a brochure on suicide prevention for young adults with the help of scientific methodology.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide prevention; Health education; IEC resources