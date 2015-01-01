Abstract

BACKGROUND: Information Education Communication (IEC) materials play a vital role in behavior change by raising awareness about health issues. In India, suicide is the leading cause of death in the age group of 15-39 years, exemplifying the pressing need for raising awareness about suicide prevention. This study aimed to develop a brochure on suicide prevention for young adults with the help of scientific methodology.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional qualitative research design was used in the study, and purposive sampling was used to collect the data. The study analyzed the awareness level and existing knowledge gap about suicide prevention among college students with the help of focus group discussions (FGDs) conducted independently among mental health experts, college teachers, and college students. Based on the findings from the FGDs, a comprehensive brochure was developed. The qualitative data collected by FGDs were analyzed using direct content analysis.



RESULTS: The findings of the FGDs helped identify the knowledge gaps with regard to young adult suicide prevention, and a brochure was prepared to address the same.



CONCLUSION: The development of young adult suicide prevention IEC resources pertinent to Indian settings is crucial. To bridge the knowledge gap on suicide prevention among college students and raise awareness, a brochure was developed based on scientific findings of the FGDs.

