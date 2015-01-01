Abstract

Most toothbrush-induced oral injuries occur in children and are relatively shallow, involving the oral mucous membranes and musculature, but rarely deeper layers. Here, the management of an adult case of pharyngeal injury caused by a toothbrush is discussed. A man fell while brushing his teeth, and his toothbrush stuck in his throat. Contrast-enhanced computed tomography showed a toothbrush stuck in the left parapharyngeal space, reaching the subcutaneous tissue of the posterior neck. The toothbrush was surgically removed because blind removal could damage major cervical arterioles and nerves. In intraoral injuries caused by deep penetrating toothbrushes, there is a risk that the injury extends to the major arterioles and nerves of the neck. The need for imaging studies, methods of removal, and possible complications should all be considered before taking an appropriate removal action.

Language: en