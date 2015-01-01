Abstract

This study analyzed the 2017-2018 Jordan Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) database to determine the prevalence of domestic violence (DV) against women in Jordan and its associated sociodemographic factors. The findings revealed that among Jordanian women, the lifetime prevalence of DV by husbands was 25.9%, with emotional (20.6%), physical (17.5%), and sexual (5.1%) violence being prominently reported. DV against women was significantly associated with the age, region, and educational status of women, as well as the wealth index, but not their husbands. While the results suggest a potential reduction in DV estimates compared to the last decade, DV still represents a public health issue in Jordan. The study highlights the direct association of DV with socio-demographic characteristics and provides a gateway to identifying high-risk women and implementing appropriate interventions to reduce DV.

