Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We investigated the association between maternal antepartum intimate partner violence (IPV) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in 3-year-old offspring.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Secondary analysis of the Japan Environment and Children's Study, a nationwide prospective birth-cohort study, for preconceptional and antepartum psychological/physical IPV against mothers was undertaken based on data obtained from a maternal self-report questionnaire. Subgroup analysis by four-level IPV frequency versus no IPV was conducted, and the incidence of ASD diagnosed during ages 2-3 years was estimated using self-reported questionnaire data of participants from when the child was 3 years old. Multivariate logistic regression was used to determine the association of preconceptional/antepartum IPV with ASD in 3-year-old offspring.



RESULTS: Among 79,324 offspring, 355 (0.45%) had ASD; preconceptionally and prenatally, 1,504 (1.9%) and 839 (1.1%) mothers were exposed to physical IPV whereas 9,162 (11.6%) and 10,240 (12.9%) mothers were exposed to psychological IPV, respectively. Multivariate logistic regression revealed a significant association of preconceptional physical IPV with ASD in offspring (adjusted odds ratio, 3.21; 95% confidence interval, 1.24-8.31), but not for antepartum physical IPV and preconceptional and antepartum psychological IPV.



CONCLUSION: Preconceptional, but not antepartum, physical IPV was associated with ASD in 3-year-old offspring. Preconceptional and antepartum psychological IPV was unassociated with ASD in 3-year-old offspring. Preconceptional care through prevention of preconceptional physical IPV is important for neurodevelopment in offspring, and the mechanisms underlying the effects of IPV among nonpregnant individuals on ASD development in offspring should be elucidated.

