Journal Article

Citation

Minhat HS, Sahiran MN. Malays. Fam. Physician 2023; 18: e61.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Academy of Family Physicians of Malaysia)

DOI

10.51866/oa.312

PMID

38026573

PMCID

PMC10664758

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Reporting workplace violence (WPV) is a crucial preventive measure. Given the great impact of WPV on mental health and well-being, this study aimed to determine the prevalence and determinants of WPV reporting among healthcare workers (HCWs).

METHOD: A total of 557 public hospital HCWs in Melaka were recruited via probability sampling. A questionnaire guided by the theory of planned behaviour was developed, pre-tested and distributed. Malaysians with a minimum employment period of 12 months who experienced WPV within the same period in the selected public hospitals were eligible for inclusion. Multiple logistic regression analysis was conducted to determine the association between the independent variables and WPV reporting.

RESULTS: Psychological violence was the most common WPV (80.3%), with only 177 (31.8%) respondents reporting such. The respondents who had high subjective norm (adjusted odds ratio [AOR]=2.160, 95% confidence interval [CI]=1.32-3.53) and perceived behavioural control scores (AOR=3.976, 95% CI=2.41-6.55); were clinical (AOR=2.679, 95% CI=1.43-5.02) and non-clinical (AOR=4.271, 95% CI=2.23-8.18) support staff; experienced physical WPV (AOR=13.157, 95% CI=3.83-45.24) and both physical and psychological WPV (AOR=2.029, 95% CI= 1.13-3.65); and perceived that WPV was intentional (AOR=11.111, 95% CI=6.50-19.00) were more likely to report WPV.

CONCLUSION: HCWs who experience physical WPV have the highest likelihood to report, followed by those who perceive WPV as intentional. The prevalence of reported WPV among public hospital HCWs is low, potentially underestimating its true occurrence owing to underreporting. Ensuring readily available reporting mechanisms for WPV, especially the psychological type, is crucial for HCWs.


Language: en

Keywords

Healthcare workers; Workplace violence; Abuse reporting

