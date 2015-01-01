Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to describe the demographic and clinical characteristics of severe acute toxic ingestions in children in Jilin Province and provide a reference for seeking effective measures to prevent poisoning accidents.



METHODS: The clinical data of patients diagnosed with acute toxic ingestions and who presented with severe life-threatening symptoms or organ dysfunction at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of the First Hospital of Jilin University were retrospectively analyzed. Patients with incomplete clinical medical records, unclear toxic substance, and loss to follow-up within 6 months of discharge are excluded. We sorted out these children's demographic characteristics, types of poisoning, clinical manifestations, treatment process, and follow-up, etc.



RESULTS: This study enrolled 141 cases with no significant differences in sex and region; adolescents accounted for 44.68%. The most common poisons were pesticides and insecticides for rural areas and internal medication for urban areas. With poisoning details as a grouping variable, there was no statistical difference between sex groupings (χ2 = 6.018, P = 0.198) and no difference between region groups (χ2 = 3.775, P = 0.289). However, there were statistical differences between age groups (χ2 = 28.22, P = 0.001). In this research, patients younger than 6 years are mainly unintentionally poisoned, whereas the suicide rate of the urban group (P < 0.05), adolescents (P < 0.01), and girls (P < 0.01) has increased significantly; moreover, the suicide group is more likely to take more overdose medication or pesticides and insecticides (P < 0.01). In addition, there was a statistical difference between suicide and length of intensive care unit stay (r = 0.268, P < 0.01). A total of 90.78% of the patients were successfully discharged after comprehensive treatment. Children aged younger than 12 years had good psychological and intellectual development during the follow-up period, whereas adolescents diagnosed with depression often required long-term psychological and medication intervention.



CONCLUSIONS: This study identified poisoning details in different ages, regions, and sex of acute severe oral poisoning in children from Jilin Province. The results presentation of different prevention priorities should vary among children of different ages and emphasize adolescent suicide being a reality in Jilin Province. There is an urgent need for further culture-specific research in this area.

